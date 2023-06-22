Amherstburg Celebrates TRUE Fest: Summertime Edition On Saturday

Amherstburg is celebrating diversity and inclusion with the summer edition of True Festival that includes a family-friendly Drag Show downtown on Saturday, June 24th, 2023, at 7:00pm.

“Amherstburg is a town that thrives on celebrating diversity. The True Fest: Summertime Edition includes a family-friendly Drag show, a one-of-a-kind performance that embraces uniqueness and encourages individuals to be true to themselves. We invite everyone to join us for this remarkable event and celebrate the beauty of inclusivity and

kindness,” said Mayor Michael Prue.

In addition to the Drag show, the event offers an array of exciting activities for everyone, including a free Chess Tournament. Other performances include The River Ramblers at 3:00 pm, kids’ crafts and more.

For the complete itinerary of activity times and further details, head to visitamherstburg.ca.