Air Quality Statement Issued



Environment Canada is warning that high levels of air pollution will develop due to smoke from forest fires.

Smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec will move into the area this afternoon or tonight, resulting in deteriorated air quality. Conditions are expected to improve for some areas on Thursday.

Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke. Speak with your health care provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season.