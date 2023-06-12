Amherstburg’s Belle Vue National Historic Site Invites Expressions Of Interest

Amherstburg has released an expression of interest in the development of the Belle Vue National Historic Site.

The town is looking for a visionary developer to bring forth a transformative project that showcases creativity, innovation, and a deep respect for our community’s heritage.

Situated on a sprawling 9-acre property, the town seeks expressions of interest from experienced developers with a demonstrated track record in delivering successful, high-quality projects and businesses.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Belle Vue’s vast potential beckons those with the vision and expertise to embark on a truly remarkable project. We want to forge a partnership with a creative and seasoned developer who shares our commitment to preserving the historical significance of Belle Vue while delivering a development that will invigorate our community and attract visitors from near and far,” said Mayor Michael Prue.

The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is August 16th, 2023. After a thorough evaluation process, a shortlist of applicants will be selected to proceed to the next stage. The chosen developer will have the unique opportunity to collaborate closely with the town, fostering a partnership that will pave the way for a lucrative and awe-inspiring development.

“Amherstburg is eager to foster a partnership that aligns our town’s aspirations with the ambitions of a developer who can realize the true potential of Belle Vue. We invite forward-thinking individuals and organizations to join us on this exciting journey, creating a development that enhances its value as a destination for residents and tourists alike,” said Director of Development Services and Deputy CAO Melissa Osborne.

For more information and to access the complete expression of interest package, visit the official Belle Vue National Historic Site at talktheburg.ca/bellevue or visit bidsandtenders.ca.