Amherstburg’s Libro Centre Unveiling Three New Outdoor Amenities Saturday

The Town of Amherstburg is holding a Libro Centre Celebration Day on Saturday, where the community will come together to experience three exciting new outdoor amenities: the Libro Trail, Skate Park and Bike Trail.

The Libro Trail and Skate Park were Council-approved amenities in the 2022 budget. The Bike Trail was achieved through a unique land stewardship agreement with Windsor Essex Bike Community, approved by Council in February 2023.

The Libro Trail weaves through the picturesque landscape, inviting residents to take in the beauty of nature while engaging in physical activities.

The Skate Park, constructed to international standards, will provide an exhilarating space for locals to showcase their skills, foster camaraderie, and inspire the next generation of extreme sports athletes.

The Bike Trail is an expansive, Phase 1 network of paths and trails catering to riders of all levels. Whether it’s a leisurely family ride or an intense workout, the Bike Trail offers something for everyone, showcasing the town’s dedication to promoting active lifestyles.

“We are thrilled to unveil the Libro Trail, Skate Park, and Bike Trail as part of the Libro Centre Celebration Day. These new outdoor amenities represent our commitment to providing diverse and engaging recreational opportunities for our residents. They will contribute to a healthier, more active community while fostering a sense of pride and unity. We are excited to see how these facilities will be enjoyed by individuals and families alike,” said Heidi Baillargeon, Director of Parks, Recreation, Facilities & Culture.

The day starts at 9:30am.