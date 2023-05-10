WSO Executive Director Retiring

Sheila Wisdom has announced her plans to retire as the Executive Director of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra after ten years.

Wisdom’s relationship to the WSO goes back to her time on City Council when the mayor asked her to join the board of the Orchestra where she played a key role in steering the orchestra through difficult times. The former Executive Director of the United Way, Wisdom was lured out of retirement to the WSO to assist with fundraising in 2012 and was asked by the Board of Directors to step into the role of Executive Director in 2014.

During her tenure, the musical tradition of the WSO has continued to grow with Music Director, Robert Franz and financial stability has improved as a result of a tenfold increase in the endowment and a new business model that includes operating the Capitol Theatre for the City of Windsor. The WSO also demonstrated its resilience during COVID when the executive team shifted from live performances to streaming music. Using the new video capabilities of the Capitol Theatre, the WSO created five online streaming series which kept staff and musicians working and also connected the WSO with audiences at home during the pandemic.

In addition to being a City Councilor and Executive Director of the WSO and United Way/Centraide of Windsor-Essex, Sheila Wisdom ran her own business, South Shore Books.

Wisdom will stay on until a successor is found. This will give the Board time to conduct a thorough search for a replacement. She will work with the new Executive Director to ensure a smooth transition.