Work Starts Tuesday On A Busy Section Of Walker Road

Staring on Tuesday, construction of a new watermain on Walker Road between Tuscarora Street and Ontario Street gets underway.

As construction proceeds Northerly from Ontario Street, Walker Road will be closed block by block. Detours will be established for through traffic.

Also included in this project is the construction of a new watermain on Montreuil Street from Wyandotte Street East to Edna Street, Ontario, from Monmouth Road to Walker Road and Edna Street from Walker Road to St Luke Road.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The project is expected to take approximately 12 weeks to complete.