SunnyNow
20 °C
69 °F
SunnyTue
25 °C
77 °F		SunnyWed
15 °C
59 °F		SunnyThu
18 °C
64 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Work Starts Tuesday On A Busy Section Of Walker Road

Monday May 15th, 2023, 7:20pm

Construction
0
0
0

Staring on Tuesday, construction of a new watermain on Walker Road between Tuscarora Street and Ontario Street gets underway.

As construction proceeds Northerly from Ontario Street, Walker Road will be closed block by block. Detours will be established for through traffic.

Also included in this project is the construction of a new watermain on Montreuil Street from Wyandotte Street East to Edna Street, Ontario, from Monmouth Road to Walker Road and Edna Street from Walker Road to St Luke Road.

The project is expected to take approximately 12 weeks to complete.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message