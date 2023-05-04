Windsor To Host Inaugural Northern National Collectors’ Convention

Windsor has been selected as the official host site of the inaugural Northern National Collectors’ Convention.

The Northern National Collectors’ Convention will take place inside the Augustus Tower at Caesars Windsor from September 29th to October 1st, 2023, in tandem with the Windsor Fan Experience, a regional show that will be co-launched with the national one. The inaugural show will be billed as Northern National presents Windsor Fan Experience.

The Northern National will have all the accents of a traditional card expo but will more importantly enable the Trading Card Game (TCG) community (inclusive of brands ranging from Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Digimon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Disney Lorcana, and Dragon Ball Z) to have a national presence in Canada. Inclusive of WFX, it will be a hybrid convention that has all the trimmings of a pop culture event with celebrities, athletes, and much more.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

For more information visit www.thenorthernnational.com.