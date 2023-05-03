Windsor Resident Celebrating $100,000 Encore Win

Francisco Smith of Windsor matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the April 5th, 2023 draw to win $100,000.

Smith, a father and grandfather, said he’s been a regular lottery player for over 20 years and his favourite games are Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max. “I always say yes to Encore – this was a free play that I added Encore to,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall.

The health care worker said he was matching his numbers to the winning numbers on OLG.ca when he realized he matched five Encore numbers. “I thought, ‘Wow, that’s $100,000.’ Then went up to bed to tell my wife who was sleeping. She said, ‘Ok’ and went back to bed. The next morning, I told her I really did win, and she said, ‘Ok’ and went to work,” he laughed. “My whole family thought I was pranking them!”

He plans to invest his winnings in the interim before making any decisions. “I’m going to celebrate my birthday with my wife and go out for a nice dinner with my family,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Corner Store on Sandwich Street in Windsor.