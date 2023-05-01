University Of Windsor Announces New Registrar

The University of Windsor has a new Registrar.

Ray Darling will assume the role later this month. Darling has extensive experience in higher education administration, with a focus on registrarial services and strategic enrolment management.

Currently, he is an Associate Consultant for the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO) where he provides mentoring, coaching and consultation support to Registrars and other higher education administrators across North America.

He has held the role of Registrar at three previous universities, most recently at the University of Guelph (2017 to 2023), and prior to that, at the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University. His depth of experience leading as a Registrar set Darling apart as an ideal candidate to step into this role at the University of Windsor.

“The committee was impressed by Ray’s depth of experience as a Registrar, and his people-first approach to leadership and service provision. He is strategic, empathetic, relational and effective in his work with a demonstrated record of success as a Registrar. I’m so pleased to be able to welcome him to campus,” said Dr. Patti Weir, Interim Provost and Vice President, Academic.

Darling will begin his role as Registrar on May 15th, 2023.