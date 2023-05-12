Unattended Cooking Starts Fire On Dougall
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday May 11th, 2023, 9:17pm
Unattended cooking gets the blame for a fire Thursday evening.
It broke out just after 8:00pm in the 2100 block of Dougall Avenue.
Damage is set at $100,000. One person has been displaced, but there were no injuries.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook