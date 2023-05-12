NEWS >
Unattended Cooking Starts Fire On Dougall

Thursday May 11th, 2023, 9:17pm

Unattended cooking gets the blame for a fire Thursday evening.

It broke out just after 8:00pm in the 2100 block of Dougall Avenue.

Damage is set at $100,000. One person has been displaced, but there were no injuries.

