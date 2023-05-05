There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: May 5th to 7th
Friday May 5th, 2023, 12:00pm
Friday
5
May
Musical Interlude featuring Nil-A-Nova Band.
Paulin Memorial Church
Friday
5
May
Friday
5
May
Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival 2023 – Windsor-Tecumseh Weekend
Various locations throughout Windsor-Tecumseh
Friday
5
May
Cinco De Mayo Club Crawl 2023
The Bull & Barrel
Friday
5
May
Friday Night Lights Bike Ride
WindsorEats
Friday
5
May
International Armed Forces Night
Fogolar Furlan
Friday
5
May
Arts Collective Theatre Presents: Seussical Jr.
The Capitol Theatre
Friday
5
May
Harm Reduction Day
Welcome Centre Shelter for Women
Friday
5
May
Walkerville Brewery’s Cinco de Mayo!
Walkerville Brewery
Friday
5
May
Sutherland Cup Finals – Leamington Flyers vs Stratford Warriors
Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre
Saturday
6
May
Noah’s House 2nd Annual Charity Gala Fundraiser
St. Clair Centre for the Arts
Saturday
6
May
Lakeshore St. Andrew’s Jr Youth Car Wash Fundraiser
Lakeshore St Andrew's Church
Saturday
6
May
Arts Collective Theatre Presents: Seussical Jr.
The Capitol Theatre
Saturday
6
May
Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival 2023 – Windsor-Tecumseh Weekend
Various locations throughout Windsor-Tecumseh
Saturday
6
May
Vendors market for Wings
5439 Malden Road Windsor
Saturday
6
May
Voodoo Lounge: The Rolling Stones Experience
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Sunday
7
May
Gourmet Gardens
Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery
Sunday
7
May
2nd Annual Bloom N’ Blossom Shopping Show
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Sunday
7
May
RAW Watersports Spring Launch Open House
Puce River Marina
Sunday
7
May
Awakenings Spring Bazaar 2023
Serbian Centre
Sunday
7
May
Sutherland Cup Finals – Leamington Flyers vs Stratford Warriors
Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre
Sunday
7
May
Sunday
7
May
Bob Milne Ragtime concert
Tecumseh United Church
Sunday
7
May
Maidstone Spring Vendors Market
St. Mary's Parish Hall
Sunday
7
May
Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival 2023 – Windsor-Tecumseh Weekend
Various locations throughout Windsor-Tecumseh
Sunday
7
May
Sunday
7
May
Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra: From Paris to Persia
Capitol Theatre Windsor
