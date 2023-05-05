SunnyNow
There's So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: May 5th to 7th

Friday May 5th, 2023, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
Friday
5
May

Musical Interlude featuring Nil-A-Nova Band.

Paulin Memorial Church
Friday
5
May

Hard Reduction Day

Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families
Friday
5
May

Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival 2023 – Windsor-Tecumseh Weekend

Various locations throughout Windsor-Tecumseh
Friday
5
May

Cinco De Mayo Club Crawl 2023

The Bull & Barrel
Friday
5
May

Friday Night Lights Bike Ride

WindsorEats
Friday
5
May

International Armed Forces Night

Fogolar Furlan
Friday
5
May

Arts Collective Theatre Presents: Seussical Jr.

The Capitol Theatre
Friday
5
May

Harm Reduction Day

Welcome Centre Shelter for Women
Friday
5
May

Walkerville Brewery’s Cinco de Mayo!

Walkerville Brewery
Friday
5
May

Sutherland Cup Finals – Leamington Flyers vs Stratford Warriors

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre
Saturday
6
May

Noah’s House 2nd Annual Charity Gala Fundraiser

St. Clair Centre for the Arts
Saturday
6
May

Lakeshore St. Andrew’s (LSA Church) Yard Sale

LSA Church
Saturday
6
May

Lakeshore St. Andrew’s Jr Youth Car Wash Fundraiser

Lakeshore St Andrew's Church
Saturday
6
May

Arts Collective Theatre Presents: Seussical Jr.

The Capitol Theatre
Saturday
6
May

Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival 2023 – Windsor-Tecumseh Weekend

Various locations throughout Windsor-Tecumseh
Saturday
6
May

Vendors market for Wings

5439 Malden Road Windsor
Saturday
6
May

Voodoo Lounge: The Rolling Stones Experience

Olde Walkerville Theatre
Sunday
7
May

Gourmet Gardens

Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery
Sunday
7
May

2nd Annual Bloom N’ Blossom Shopping Show

Riverside Sportsmen Club
Sunday
7
May

RAW Watersports Spring Launch Open House

Puce River Marina
Sunday
7
May

Awakenings Spring Bazaar 2023

Serbian Centre
Sunday
7
May

Sutherland Cup Finals – Leamington Flyers vs Stratford Warriors

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre
Sunday
7
May

Awakenings Spring Bazaar 2023

Serbian Center
Sunday
7
May

Bob Milne Ragtime concert

Tecumseh United Church
Sunday
7
May

Maidstone Spring Vendors Market

St. Mary's Parish Hall
Sunday
7
May

Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival 2023 – Windsor-Tecumseh Weekend

Various locations throughout Windsor-Tecumseh
Sunday
7
May

Maidstone Spring Vendors Market

St. Mary’s parish hall
Sunday
7
May

Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra: From Paris to Persia

Capitol Theatre Windsor

