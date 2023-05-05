There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: May 5th to 7th

Friday May 5th, 2023, 12:00pm There's So Much To Do In Windsor 0 0 0

Friday May Hard Reduction Day Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families

Friday May Harm Reduction Day Welcome Centre Shelter for Women

Saturday May Vendors market for Wings 5439 Malden Road Windsor

Sunday May Gourmet Gardens Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery

Sunday May Bob Milne Ragtime concert Tecumseh United Church