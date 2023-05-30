The Vampire Circus Comes To The Colosseum Stage This October

A mix of circus cabaret and theatre, The Vampire Circus brings a spooky night of all ages entertainment to The Colosseum on Thursday, October 26th at 8:00pm.

The Vampire Circus is a result of the creative brilliance of Tim Burton and the astonishing acrobatics of Cirque Du Soleil. Mysterious, tantalizing, terrifying, and above all, fun, you are invited to take a spirited journey through an abandoned cemetery and discover an extraordinary circus like no other.

Populated by a collection of off-the-wall characters and incomparable acrobats, The Vampire Circus is a visual vortex set in a twisted acrobatic fantasy universe. From tantalizing sounds to mesmerizing illusions, spectators will experience incredible feats of cirque acrobatics, comical audience interactions, contortionists, jugglers, and comedians. This one-of-a-kind circus is an emotional roller-coaster ride of emotions, filled with fear, laughter, and wonder.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Thursday, June 1st. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8:00pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10:00pm.