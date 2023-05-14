NEWS >
Spirit Of Windsor Locomotive To Get Some Fresh Paint

Sunday May 14th, 2023, 10:00am

The Spirit of Windsor in Dieppe Gardens  will be looking a little brighter this summer, as crews have commenced with painting the 112-year-old locomotive.

The Pacific Type 4-6-2 steam locomotive saw many years of freight and passenger service for the Canadian National Railways before being retired in 1961. In 1962, the Historic Vehicle Society of Ontario (Windsor) launched a public campaign to save “Old 5588” from the scrap heap and to bring it to Windsor for the edification of future generations. Christened the “Spirit of Windsor,” #5588 was dedicated to the community on May 6, 1965.

Fracas Painting is carrying out the work, which is expected to be complete at the end of June, weather permitting.

 

 

 

