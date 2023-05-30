SunnyNow
Special Air Quality Statement Issued

Tuesday May 30th, 2023, 10:45am

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement.

They warn that hot and humid weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels.

High levels of air pollution are possible this afternoon into early this evening. Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations this afternoon in the above regions.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

 

