Second Annual Alumni And Student Pow Wow Celebrates Indigenous Cultures And Traditions

The University of Windsor Aboriginal Education Centre and St. Clair College’s Indigenous Student Services are co-hosting the second annual Alumni and Student Pow Wow this week.

It takes place from May 11th to May 13th at the Toldo Lancer Centre at the University of Windsor and will celebrate the strength and resilience of Indigenous cultures and traditions.

More than 1,000 students from partnering school boards have been invited, and the planning committee expects over 2,000 spectators to attend the two-day event.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The festivities will kick off on May 11th at 7:00pm with Juno-award-winning musician DJ Shub hitting the stage at the Toldo Lancer Centre. Friday and Saturday will feature dancing, crafts and traditional food during the Pow Wow celebrations.

More information can be found online here.