Rose City Clean Sweep Is Tuesday

As part of the fourth annual Provincial Day of Action on Litter taking place on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, the City of Windsor is encouraging residents and groups to do what they can to help make their neighbourhood a little bit cleaner, either in your own way or through programs like our Rose City Clean Sweep.

A Rose City Clean Sweep can be scheduled anytime throughout the year, and when you register for the program, the City of Windsor’s environmental departments will provide the gloves and bags. After the cleanup, the City collects the bags and disposes of the waste.

All you have to do is contact 311 to register.