Public Information Centre Planned For The Windsor Urban Forest Management Plan

The City of Windsor is developing its first-ever Urban Forest Management Plan to guide the maintenance, protection, and enhancement of trees across the city.

Windsor residents are invited to join Public Information Centre on Zoom on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, to share thoughts and ask questions about our urban forest.

The PIC will begin at 6:00pm with a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session with City staff and the project consulting team.

Input received will help shape a long-term tree management plan that reflects our community’s unique values, challenges, and opportunities for maintaining, protecting, and growing trees.