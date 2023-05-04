Powering Future Leaders Bursary Now Accepting Applications

Essex Power Corporation it’s accepting applications for its annual Powering Future Leaders bursary program.

Bursaries for $1,000 are available to four Grade 12 graduating students who plan to pursue post secondary education in the areas of study that build and support the utility industry (I.e. Powerline Technician, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)).

“We believe that education is the key to success, and we are committed to supporting students in their pursuit of higher education,” said John Avdoulos, CEO & President of Essex Power Corporation. “We are excited to offer this bursary to help four local, deserving students achieve their goals.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

To learn more about the bursary and to apply, please www.essexpowerlines.ca or email [email protected] Applications must be submitted no later than June 9th, 2023.