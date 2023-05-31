Police Looking For Missing Woman
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday May 31st, 2023, 5:34pm
Windsor Police Service is lookign for the public’s assistance in locating Sahra. She was last seen on May 26th, 2023, at 7:30pm.
She is 37 years old 5’4” and approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan-coloured shirt, black pants, and a bag.
If anyone has seen Sahra or knows her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Windsor Police at 519-258-6111.
