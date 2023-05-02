Police Looking For Five Suspects After Downtown Stabbing

Windsor Police are searching for five suspects in connection to a stabbing downtown.

Police say it happened around 4:30am on April 30th, 2023, in the 200 block of Dougall Avenue following a report of an assault. The victim told officers that a group of five people had followed and threw rocks at him. When the victim confronted the group, the suspects stabbed the victim and sprayed him with a noxious substance.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident and urges anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.