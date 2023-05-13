PHOTOS: WindsorEssex Community Foundation Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Tree Planting

Volunteers gathered Saturday to plant 40 large-stock trees in Derwent Park, supported by a community investment from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation in celebration of the 40 years of inspiring philanthropy.

“This year, we are investing in community to create projects that will invest in lasting change, reflect who we are as the people of Windsor and Essex County, value our sense of place and culture, and honour both our local history and our future as it unfolds,” says Lisa Kolody, Executive Director of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation (WECF). “We are privileged to be celebrating our 40th Anniversary with phenomenal community partners like Little River Enhancement Group and Essex County Field Naturalists’ Club, who are helping us mark this milestone year by creating beautiful outdoors spaces and helping to support the health and well-being of our environment here in Windsor and Essex County.”

