PHOTOS: Walkerville Collegiate Institute Celebrates 100 Years This Weekend

Friday May 19th, 2023, 7:04pm

Community Photos
The Tartans are celebrating 100 years of Walkerville Collegiate Institute with a weekend anniversary reunion.

Alumni are encouraged to come by this weekend to bring back their high school spirit and go down memory lane while enjoying a weekend with their fellow Tartans.

The weekend is filled with nostalgic Decade Rooms for viewing, opportunity to tour the school, various entertainment, an outdoor tent for further activities and much more. Learn more about what is being offered this weekend, with the anniversary reunion taking place Friday to Saturday night, and view the schedule on their website here.

 

