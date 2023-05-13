PHOTOS: Tweed Ride Returns To City Streets

The Windsor Tweed Ride has made a 2023 return, with this year’s cycle taking off and then ending at WindsorEats.

The ride took off from WindsorEats Saturday afternoon, with the group of cyclists dressed up in their best bygone era attire enjoying a ride on their bicycles around the city before culminating back to the venue for a garden party inclusive of music, drinks food and prizes.

Learn more on their event page here.

