CloudyNow
23 °C
73 °F
Mainly SunnySun
18 °C
64 °F		SunnyMon
24 °C
75 °F		SunnyTue
21 °C
70 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Tweed Ride Returns To City Streets

Saturday May 13th, 2023, 3:50pm

Community Photos
0
0
0

The Windsor Tweed Ride has made a 2023 return, with this year’s cycle taking off and then ending at WindsorEats.

The ride took off from WindsorEats Saturday afternoon, with the group of cyclists dressed up in their best bygone era attire enjoying a ride on their bicycles around the city before culminating back to the venue for a garden party inclusive of music, drinks food and prizes.

Learn more on their event page here.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message