PHOTOS: Students Impress At Ford Innovation Showcase

Friday May 5th, 2023, 5:09pm

St. Clair College hosted  its annual Ford Innovation Showcase event Friday where students showcased their research projects to a panel of top executives.

Three St. Clair College Research and Innovation students, Filipe Monsores Krummenauer, Quinton Gignac, and Enrique Mendoza Bustos, were selected as finalists to present their research projects.

