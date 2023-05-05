PHOTOS: Students Impress At Ford Innovation Showcase
Anna Millerman
Friday May 5th, 2023, 5:09pm
St. Clair College hosted its annual Ford Innovation Showcase event Friday where students showcased their research projects to a panel of top executives.
Three St. Clair College Research and Innovation students, Filipe Monsores Krummenauer, Quinton Gignac, and Enrique Mendoza Bustos, were selected as finalists to present their research projects.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook