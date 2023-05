PHOTOS: Streets Busy With Walkerville Pop Up Market

The sidewalks of the Walkerville area are filled with talented local artists, makers, knick knacks and unique items galore for the annual Walkerville Pop Up Market taking place Saturday.

A variety of vendors have set up on Wyandotte Street East, and will be selling their wares today until 5pm. Learn more on their event page here.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message