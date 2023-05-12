CloudyNow
PHOTOS: Police Week At Devonshire Mall

Friday May 12th, 2023, 7:02pm

It’s Police Week at Devonshire Mall.

This annual event was first observed in 1970 and has been growing and expanding ever since.

Windsor Police along with local law enforcement and other community partners will have vehicles and displays set up at the mall until Saturday.

