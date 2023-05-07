Mostly CloudyNow
PHOTOS: HMCS Hunter Conduct Battle Of The Atlantic Ceremony

Sunday May 7th, 2023, 4:34pm

Dieppe Park was crowded Sunday afternoon with a large crowd gathering to commemorate the sacrifices Canadian sailors who served in the North Atlantic during the second world war.

Windsor’s Battle of the Atlantic Ceremony took place with members of HMCS Hunter and Maritime Forces Pacific, with a breif parade, speeches honouring those who served, and a moment of silence at the Navy Monument Plaza in Dieppe Gardens.

 

