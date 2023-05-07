PHOTOS: HMCS Hunter Conduct Battle Of The Atlantic Ceremony
Anna Millerman
Sunday May 7th, 2023, 4:34pm
Dieppe Park was crowded Sunday afternoon with a large crowd gathering to commemorate the sacrifices Canadian sailors who served in the North Atlantic during the second world war.
Windsor’s Battle of the Atlantic Ceremony took place with members of HMCS Hunter and Maritime Forces Pacific, with a breif parade, speeches honouring those who served, and a moment of silence at the Navy Monument Plaza in Dieppe Gardens.
