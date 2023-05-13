NEWS >
PHOTOS: Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival Spices Up Downtown

Saturday May 13th, 2023, 3:41pm

The Pelissier Parking Garage lower level is a little hotter this Saturday, with the Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival taking place.

Spicy food lovers will enjoy giving the festival a visit, with it being the first of such an event locally featuring up to 25 hot sauce makers from all over Southwestern Ontario. Attendees can enjoy sampling, purchasing of new and unique sauces and other spicy additions to their cupboards, food, drinks and much more.

The Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festical continues Saturday evening until 8:00pm. Learn more about tickets, vendors and more on their website here.

