PHOTOS: Butterfly Lane Native Flower Planting

Saturday May 27th, 2023

The Brain Injury Association of Windsor and Essex County is continuing the development of Butterfly Lane in Walkerville. The alley, which sits between the 1100 blocks of Argyle and Devonshire Roads, welcomed volunteers, artists and the community for native flower planting Saturday morning through the afternoon.

Isabelle Kolodziej, Chair of this event stated in a press release that “Flowers will enhance the already beautiful feel of the lane way and make it a more enjoyable place to visit and walk-through. It is becoming a destination.”

Learn more on the Brain Injury Association’s website here.

 

