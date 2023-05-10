Pelee Islander II Returns From Drydock

After an unexpected technical problem was discovered while at the drydock, the Pelee Islander II will be entering service sooner than anticipated.

On May 12th, 2023, the Pelee Islander II will resume service, departing from Leamington at 6:00pm. The ship was initially scheduled to return on May 18th, 2023.

Additionally returning will be sailings to the Ohio port of Sandusky, as soon as scheduling can be accomplished.

Bookings for the Pelee Islander II are now open online or by phone at 1-800-661-2220.