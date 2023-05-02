OPP Investigating Theft Of Seadoos In Lakeshore

Lakeshore OPP is investigating a theft report from a property on Charron Beach Road in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Police say that sometime overnight on April 27th, a Red Seadoo GTX and a Blue Seadoo GTI with were taken. Also taken was a Seadoo trailer with Ontario licence plate #H6608X.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspect vehicle was captured on the surveillance video driving westbound on County Road 22 Through Belle River at a high rate of speed.

A vehicle of interest was photographed by a neighbour who thought it was suspicious that it had been in the area earlier in the day.

If you have information that may help investigators, call Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122.