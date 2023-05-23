NOW OPEN: Leonidas At Windsor Crossing

A Leonidas chocolates cafe has opened at Windsor Crossing.

They are known for their 100 varieties of Belgian chocolates of the highest quality and freshness, never using frozen products, and always using chocolate made of 100% pure cocoa butter.

They have a selection of Lebanese sweets, licenced Leonidas chocolates, crepes and much more.

They were founded more than 100 years ago, and over the years, and have grown to become a global brand with more than 1300 shops.

You can find them located by the GAP.