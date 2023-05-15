New UWindsor Provost And Vice-President, Academic Announced

The University of Windsor has hired their next Provost and Vice-President, Academic. Following a highly competitive search process, Robert Aguirre will take up the appointment effective July 17th, 2023.

Dr. Aguirre will be the University’s chief academic leader, providing direction and vision for its academic planning and administration. He will have oversight that includes student experience, faculty relations and support, continuing education, information and learning technologies, library services, strategic enrolment management, academic accountability, and international development.

Aguirre (PhD, Harvard) comes to the University of Windsor from James Madison University (JMU) in Virginia, a public, research-intensive university of 22,000 students where he has served as Professor of English and Dean of the College of Arts and Letters since 2018. Between 1997 and 2018, he was a faculty member at Wayne State University in Detroit, serving for six years as associate dean in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

An interdisciplinary scholar of literary transnationalism with a special focus on the Atlantic world, Aguirre is the author of Informal Empire (Minnesota UP, 2005) and Mobility and Modernity (Ohio State UP, 2017), as well as many articles on material and visual culture, museum studies, travel and transport, and Latinx literature. His work has been supported by prestigious year-long research fellowships at the University of Michigan and Brown University.

At JMU, he successfully introduced the model of cohort hiring to the academic affairs division, increased funding and infrastructure for research in Arts and Letters, established the office of student professional development, and increased the number and scope of centers and institutes.

Aguirre takes on the role following a two-year interim term from Dr. Patti Weir.