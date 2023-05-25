New UWindsor Associate VP To Oversee External Relations Portfolio

Marian Gayed has been appointed as the University of Windsor’s next associate vice-president external. Gayed will oversee the departments of Alumni and Donor Communications, Advancement, and Public Affairs and Communications.

Gayed comes to the University of Windsor from NorQuest College where she most recently served as vice-president of external relations and partnerships. Between 2016 and 2020, she served as vice-president of business development for NorQuest. Previously, Gayed held various leadership positions at the University of Alberta, where she also obtained her master’s of business administration and bachelor’s degrees in commerce and psychology.

Taking over from Vincent Georgie who has served in the role since November 2020, Gayed will oversee strategic communications and public relations, providing oversight in supporting institutional marketing, working with the University leadership to grow collective advancement efforts, and supporting alumni initiatives.

President Robert Gordon says he is thrilled to welcome Gayed to the Windsor-Essex region and thanks Dr. Georgie for his years of dedication to the portfolio.

“Dr. Georgie has made strides in laying new foundations for external relations at the University of Windsor,” said Dr. Gordon. “As a proven leader in building strong university-community partnerships, I am confident Marian will continue to expand on the University’s potential to generate local and global impact.”

Gayed says she is looking forward to her next chapter taking place in Windsor-Essex. She takes over June 29th, 2023.