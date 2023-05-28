New Transit Benches Arriving In Leamington
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday May 28th, 2023, 4:15pm
Leamington will see a total of 30 new benches installed at LT-Go transit stops across the community this summer through a partnership between the Municipality and Creative Outdoor.
Creative Outdoor is supplying and installing the benches at no cost to the Municipality and will provide advertising space on them. The Municipality will receive a share of the advertising revenue from the benches over the lifetime of the contract.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook