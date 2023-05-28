SunnyNow
New Transit Benches Arriving In Leamington

Sunday May 28th, 2023, 4:15pm

Leamington
Leamington will see a total of 30 new benches installed at LT-Go transit stops across the community this summer through a partnership between the Municipality and Creative Outdoor.

Creative Outdoor is supplying and installing the benches at no cost to the Municipality and will provide advertising space on them. The Municipality will receive a share of the advertising revenue from the benches over the lifetime of the contract.

