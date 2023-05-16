Leamington Launches By-Law Enforcement Bike Patrol Unit

Leamington has launched a new By-law Enforcement Bike Patrol Unit.

The unit includes by-law enforcement officers who have been specially trained to patrol on bicycles. The new unit will increase officer visibility throughout the Municipality and assist with engaging citizens and business owners by getting by-law enforcement officers out of their vehicles and connecting with the public.

“We are very pleased to begin this new initiative,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “Bike patrol allows for opportunities for community engagement on the streets and gives our by-law enforcement officers access to many areas they cannot reach by vehicle like special events, parks and trails.”

The unit will attend various special events this summer, while also patrolling nature trails and parks.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get out into the community to connect with our residents to provide education and answer questions,” said Mike Gruszka, Manager of By-law Enforcement. “As visible community ambassadors, it also provides us with an opportunity to set a positive example for helmet use and bicycle safety.”

The bike patrol program is expected to run each year from May to September.