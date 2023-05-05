Leamington Announces 2023 Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Lineup

Leamington and The Bank Theatre has announced the 2023 lineup of the Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series.

Leamington’s SUNSET Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park will set the stage for the following musical acts:

Saturday, June 24th, 2023 – Nemesis at 8:30pm with opener Max Marshall taking the stage at 7:30pm

Saturday, July 1st, 2023 – Almost Famous Band at 8:30 pm with opener Walkerville Collegiate WCCA Rock Band taking the stage at 7:30pm

Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 – Classic Albums Live performs Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon: Note for Note – Cut For Cut at 8:30pm with opener Fresh Breath, taking the stage at 7:30pm

Saturday, July 29th, 2023 – Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy at 8:30pm with opener Mary Frances Leahy taking the stage at 7:30pm

All are welcome to attend these free, un-ticketed outdoor events. Refreshments are available at the Kinsmen Kanteen. LT-Go on-demand transit hours have been extended to 11:00pm for each concert.

“We are excited to once again offer our popular free concert series this summer for our community to enjoy,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “Our partners at The Bank Theatre do a wonderful job of producing these events and presenting a lineup of musical acts that offer something for everyone”.