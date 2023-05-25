LaSalle Strawberry Festival Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets to the 2023 LaSalle Strawberry Festival are on sale now.

With pre-paid tickets, you can skip the payment line at the festival entrance.

Admission is $5.00 per person and entry is free for kids 5 years old and under and seniors aged 65 and over. Purchase a weekend pass for only $12.00! Admission includes access to the festival and all entertainment. Food sold by vendors and carnival ride tickets are extra and must be purchased on-site.

Buy admission tickets online at www.lasalletickets.ca.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival takes place from Thursday, June 8th to Sunday, June 11th at the Vollmer Recreation Complex.