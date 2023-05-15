LaSalle Mill And Pave Program Underway



The Town of LaSalle 2023 mill and pave program is underway. The following streets will undergo concrete repairs to catch basins and wheelchair ramps. Once concrete repairs are completed mill and pave of the roads will begin.

Gilbert Avenue: from Bouffard Road to Vandernoot Avenue

Gaylord Avenue: from Bouffard Road to Vandernoot Avenue

State Street: from Gaylord Avenue to Smith Crescent

Vandernoot Avenue: from Mayfair Avenue to Gilbert Avenue

Smith Crescent: from State Street to State Street

Smith Street: from Smith Crescent to Reaume Road

Matchette Road: from Bouffard Road to Laurier Drive

As crews make their way through the subdivision, the roads under construction will be closed to through traffic. These roads will remain open to local traffic only, including buses, garbage/recycling trucks, and emergency vehicles during construction. Residents will have access to their driveways at all times unless affected by catch basin repairs. During the milling and paving process, there is no parking on the road during construction hours.