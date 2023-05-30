SunnyNow
LaSalle Alerts Mass Notification System Test Planned For Thursday

Tuesday May 30th, 2023, 6:56pm

LaSalle is testing its mass notification system on Thursday, June 1st.

The system is used to provide those who live in the town with critical information in times of emergency, such as the evacuation of a neighbourhood, a boil water advisory, a large fire, or a natural disaster. This system is not used for weather warnings.

To ensure you are in their system and alerted during a Town emergency, they will be testing the LaSalle Alerts mass notification system on Thursday, June 1st.

Register to receive notifications at www.lasallealerts.ca. You can choose how you want to be alerted: text, cell phone, email, and/or landline.

 

 

