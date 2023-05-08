Lakeshore Launches Community Survey On Speeding And Traffic Calming

The Municipality of Lakeshore is looking for residents to share their feedback on how to address traffic, speed, and safety-related concerns on local roads.

Lakeshore is working with Paradigm Transportation Solutions Limited for the two-part project. The first part will be the development of a Speed Limit Policy, which will include a process to evaluate and recommend speed limit changes on roads as well as assess the potential impact of lower speed limits in urban areas.

The second part of the project will review the municipality’s current Traffic Calming Policy. Using resident feedback and a review of best practices, the updated policy will include guidelines for evaluating and implementing traffic calming measures.

“This process will be a great opportunity to engage residents in the creation of community-based solutions that address concerns around traffic, speed, and safety,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

Residents can submit their feedback online here. They can also share traffic concerns using the online Traffic Issue Reporting Tool. Survey submissions will be accepted until Friday, June 16th.