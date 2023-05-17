Lakeshore & IBEW Local 636 Reach New Collective Agreement

The Municipality of Lakeshore has reached a collective agreement with full-time workers in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 636.

The agreement, which impacts Lakeshore’s full-time equipment operators, lead hands, parks operators, water distribution/treatment operators and foremen, Class B rink attendants and lead hands, as well as facility technicians, will be in effect until the end of 2025.

Ratification of the deal comes after several months of discussions that kicked off in late 2022.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Thank you to the union members and their representatives, as well as Lakeshore’s leadership team, for their commitment to a constructive and collaborative negotiation process,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “The agreement reflects their collective efforts to find sustainable solutions, and ensures we will continue to provide high-quality parks, facilities, and critical services that residents expect.”

Highlights of the new collective agreement include wage increases of 3.9% in 2023, 2.5% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025, increased number of personal paid days from one to two, and increases to on-call periods, meal allowances during extended overtime events, and some shift premiums. It also includes clarification on working during paid holidays and uniform entitlements, as well as longer periods for job trial periods and grievance/discipline notifications between Lakeshore and the union.

“We are pleased with the results of the ratification vote and what it means for our members. Our negotiations team has worked tirelessly to address the concerns of our membership and the resulting collective agreement is a testament to the commitment on both sides and recognizes the contributions of our skilled and dedicated members,” said Christie Armstrong, Assistant Business Manager for IBEW Local 636.