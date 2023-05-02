Suspicious Package Investigation In East Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday May 2nd, 2023, 9:13am
Windsor Police are on scene in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Ellrose Avenue to investigate a report of a suspicious package.
Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until further notice.
