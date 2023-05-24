Investments Announced For Tecumseh Public Transit And Active Transportation

A federal investment of more than $3.6 million to electrify a portion of Tecumseh’s bus fleet and expand its active transportation network was announced Wednesday morning.

Through this investment, the Town of Tecumseh will replace two diesel buses with accessible electric buses and install a new charging station. As part of Tecumseh’s Monday to Friday fixed route/Saturday on-demand service, these new buses will ensure that residents continue to have access to affordable and convenient transit options while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The service will be offered starting June 1 within Tecumseh, with connections to the City of Windsor’s transit system and a commercial district in Lakeshore.

This investment will also enable the construction of almost 2.5 kilometres of multi-use pathway along Lesperance Road, from Riverside Drive to First Street, and on Little River Boulevard from Lesperance Road to the entrance of Windsor’s trail system on Gauthier Street.