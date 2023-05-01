If The Shoe Fits Campaign Launched

Did you know the average person experiencing homelessness walks approximately 20K steps per day compared to the average housed individual who walks 3K-4K steps daily?

This is according to Street Angels, who are kicking off a new campaign called If The Shoe Fits.

This campaign, which will run for May, aims to raise awareness of the need for those experiencing homelessness to have access to comfortable, properly

fitting footwear.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Community members can be a part of the solution by donating new or gently used footwear for adults (all sizes). Donations can be dropped off at the Street Angels Drop-Off Depot (1240 Pierre Avenue) on Wednesdays from 3:00pm to 7:00pm.

Monetary donations are also being accepted to go towards purchasing new footwear.