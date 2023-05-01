CloudyNow
7 °C
45 °F
A Few ShowersTue
7 °C
45 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
14 °C
57 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
16 °C
61 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

If The Shoe Fits Campaign Launched

Monday May 1st, 2023, 6:26pm

Charity
0
0
0

Did you know the average person experiencing homelessness walks approximately 20K steps per day compared to the average housed individual who walks 3K-4K steps daily?

This is according to Street Angels, who are kicking off a new campaign called If The Shoe Fits.

This campaign, which will run for May, aims to raise awareness of the need for those experiencing homelessness to have access to comfortable, properly
fitting footwear.

Community members can be a part of the solution by donating new or gently used footwear for adults (all sizes). Donations can be dropped off at the Street Angels Drop-Off Depot (1240 Pierre Avenue) on Wednesdays from 3:00pm to 7:00pm.

Monetary donations are also being accepted to go towards purchasing new footwear.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message