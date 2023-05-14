Mostly CloudyNow
12 °C
53 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
18 °C
64 °F		SunnyMon
24 °C
75 °F		SunnyTue
21 °C
70 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

House Fire In Essex

Sunday May 14th, 2023, 7:16am

Fires
0
0
0

Essex Fire Photo

Damage is extensive after an early morning fire in Essex.

It broke out around 3:00am Sunday on Dana Drive.

The cause is listed as undetermined due to the extensive damage.

Damage estimated is $350,000 to the home, and other exposures have damage set around $60,000.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for observation.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message