House Fire In Essex
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday May 14th, 2023, 7:16am
Damage is extensive after an early morning fire in Essex.
It broke out around 3:00am Sunday on Dana Drive.
The cause is listed as undetermined due to the extensive damage.
Damage estimated is $350,000 to the home, and other exposures have damage set around $60,000.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital for observation.
