Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Celebrates Nursing Excellence At 2023 Awards Ceremony

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare hosted its 2023 Nurses’ Awards Ceremony Wednesday, and honoured HDGH Nurses with the Jeanne Mance Extraordinary Nursing Award and the Lori Dupont Bursary.

Winners of the Jeanne Mance Extraordinary Nursing Care Award which recognizes HDGH nurses who continually go above and beyond to provide compassionate and professional care to patients and exemplify teamwork, compassion, stewardship, and respect were:

Christina Hawley, RPN, Inpatient Rehabilitation

David LaPointe, Nurse Practitioner, Complex Medical Care

Shannan LaRocque, RPN, Inpatient Rehabilitation

The 2023 recipient of the Annual Lori Dupont Bursary was Brooke Campoli, an RN with HDGH’s Geriatric Mental Health Outreach Team (GMHOT), who seeks to elevate her nursing education and career by obtaining her Nurse Practitioner designation. The Lori Dupont Bursary assists with continuing education costs. Each successful candidate is awarded up to $1,000.

“As these long three years of the pandemic come to an end, we have so much to look forward to in the future of nursing and the future of healthcare,” says Janice Dawson, Chief Nursing Executive and VP of Clinical Services – Restorative Care. “The 2023 Nurses Week theme ‘Our Nurses, Our Future’, speaks to the invaluable efforts of our nurses and their significant impact on the care provide today to benefit the future our of patients, their families, and our community.”