Heart Breaker Challenge Returns To Malden Park; Temporary Restrictions Imposed On Trails And Parking

The annual Heart Breaker Challenge hosted by the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation is back at Malden Park this Saturday, which will mean some temporary changes to the park.

Some areas within Malden Park, including trails and parking, will have limited public use from May 25th to May 28th, 2023.

The parking lot directly off Malden Road will be restricted to participants and organizers beginning the morning of Friday, May 26th, and will re-open to the public starting Sunday, May 28th.

To access Malden Park, you are asked to park in the parking area on Matchett Road.