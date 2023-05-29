Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Awards Lifesaving Equipment Grant To LaSalle Fire

A grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada to the Town of LaSalle of $31,380 will see the fire service purchase a Paratech Extrication Kit including stabilization struts, airbags, and accessories.

“We are extremely grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada and our local Firehouse Subs in Windsor for providing us with this grant and positively impacting our community,” said Fire Chief Ed Thiessen. “We are honoured to receive the tools needed to continue to keep the citizens of LaSalle safe and protected.”

The Paratech Extrication Kit will be used to stabilize vehicles involved in motor vehicle collisions. The stabilization struts limit the shifting of nearly any sized vehicle during rescue operations. The air bags and accessories have the power and versatility to lift, move, and shift weights up to 80 metric tons. This equipment gives our firefighters greater technical rescue capabilities when responding to motor vehicle collisions.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada has awarded 319 grants to public safety organizations since 2015. This grant is one of 13 Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada awarded to public safety organizations during the most recent grant cycle. The 13 grants will provide critical lifesaving equipment valued at more than $362,000 across Ontario.