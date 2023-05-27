Fire On Novello Crescent
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Saturday May 27th, 2023, 9:08am
The cause of a Saturday morning house fire is listed as accidental.
It broke out around 8:00am in the 500 Block of Novello Crescent and took fire crews about 20 minutes to bring it under control.
Several people have been displaced, but there were no injuries.
Damage is set at $125,000.
