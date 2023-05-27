SunnyNow
16 °C
61 °F
SunnySat
24 °C
75 °F		SunnySun
26 °C
79 °F		SunnyMon
26 °C
79 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Fire On Novello Crescent

Saturday May 27th, 2023, 9:08am

Fires
0
0
0

The cause of a Saturday morning house fire is listed as accidental.

It broke out around 8:00am in the 500 Block of Novello Crescent and took fire crews about 20 minutes to bring it under control.

Several people have been displaced, but there were no injuries.

Damage is set at $125,000.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message